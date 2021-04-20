Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $510.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.52.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $365.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.87. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $581,447,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,899 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.