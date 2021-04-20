Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Canoo has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.52). As a group, equities analysts expect that Canoo will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,735,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $916,000.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

