CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CWXZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

