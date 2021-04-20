CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CanWel Building Materials Group traded as high as C$10.57 and last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 270343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

CWX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.07.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$815.07 million and a PE ratio of 13.63.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.