CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CWX. CIBC upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James cut CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.07.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of TSE CWX traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.46. 303,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$815.85 million and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.65. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$10.57.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.