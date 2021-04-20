CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) PT Raised to C$12.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CWX. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

Shares of CWX traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.20. 676,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,505. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$10.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.65. The firm has a market cap of C$795.57 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

