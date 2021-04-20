CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Upgraded at Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a C$12.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.50. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.96.

Shares of TSE CWX traded up C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.20. The company had a trading volume of 676,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,505. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$10.66. The stock has a market cap of C$795.57 million and a PE ratio of 13.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

