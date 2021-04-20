Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.98 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.
Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.75. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 310,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
