Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.75. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 310,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

