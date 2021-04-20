Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.98 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

NYSE COF opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $137.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

