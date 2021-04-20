Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.98 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.
NYSE COF opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $137.75.
In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
