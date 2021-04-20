Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.53

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.53 and traded as high as $41.45. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 65,663 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $83.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($9.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($8.08) by ($1.91).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Senior Living stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.