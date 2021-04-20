Capstone Mining (CS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter.

CS stock opened at C$4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.37.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.43.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$516,854.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,678,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,165,545.20. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,250.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

