Capstone Mining (CSFFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Shares of CSFFF opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSFFF shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

