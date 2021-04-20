Cardano Price Hits $1.25 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002209 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $39.98 billion and $4.82 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00055565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.96 or 0.00305296 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00031476 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

