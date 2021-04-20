Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 2,703 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.