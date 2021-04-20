Cardinal Capital Management Buys 2,521 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $232.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

