Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after purchasing an additional 381,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after purchasing an additional 262,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 115,970 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

