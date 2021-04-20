Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CUK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 56,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,625. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,242 shares of company stock worth $5,840,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.