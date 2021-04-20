CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stake Trimmed by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120,800 shares during the quarter. CarParts.com makes up 1.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 2.25% of CarParts.com worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after buying an additional 797,851 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 616,127 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 56,854.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 577,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 576,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,045.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

PRTS traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 17,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $119.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

