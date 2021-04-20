Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Down to $41.67

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.67, but opened at $40.45. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 925 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after buying an additional 370,045 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 237,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

