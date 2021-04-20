Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

