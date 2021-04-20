Cartesi Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Cartesi has a market cap of $208.43 million and $193.63 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.00277423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.00653762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,214.74 or 0.99869558 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.89 or 0.00889868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,038,737 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

