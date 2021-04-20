Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Ryan S. Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $2,745,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,194 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $13.87 on Tuesday, hitting $262.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,838. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.17 and a 200-day moving average of $254.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

