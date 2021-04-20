carVertical Trading 45.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, carVertical has traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar. One carVertical coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and approximately $267,644.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00090501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.06 or 0.00644608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars.

