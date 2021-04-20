Caspian (CSP) Market Cap Achieves $11.12 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $264,809.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00067415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00092184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.12 or 0.00638227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

