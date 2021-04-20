Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 8.8%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.93 and last traded at $59.23. 10,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 306,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -355.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $976,569.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,093,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock worth $28,329,238 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

