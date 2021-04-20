Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.85. Catalent reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,563 shares of company stock worth $8,079,251 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,074,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 3,945.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,718,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 111,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

