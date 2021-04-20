Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Reduced by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

CAT stock traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.66. 73,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

