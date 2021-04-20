Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 3.0% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $232.39 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

