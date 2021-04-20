Catex Token (CATT) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $19,182.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00068319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00021256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00094232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.00644724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.22 or 0.06520127 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

CATT is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

