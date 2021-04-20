Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.32

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.32 and traded as high as $105.50. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $104.28, with a volume of 434,176 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.32.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

