CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading 8.6% Higher

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The company has a market cap of $17.90 million, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand.

