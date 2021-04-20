CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $66,556.79 and approximately $162.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006044 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000136 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001453 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

