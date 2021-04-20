CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post sales of $76.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.45 million and the highest is $76.60 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $80.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $319.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $333.07 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $335.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.72 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CECE shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

