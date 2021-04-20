CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Up 3.3%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 19,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,113,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.
The firm has a market cap of $727.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. On average, analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
