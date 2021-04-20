CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Up 3.3%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 19,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,113,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

The firm has a market cap of $727.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. On average, analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 43.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

