Celo (CELO) Price Hits $6.78 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Celo has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $6.78 or 0.00012094 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $473.33 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00280278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $554.48 or 0.00989514 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.13 or 0.00655180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,529.85 or 0.99098132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

