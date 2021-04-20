Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Celo has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $117.56 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00009009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00061086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00273262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004310 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00024518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.36 or 0.00900239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,530.29 or 0.99313398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00631283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.