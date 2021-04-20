CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Up 3.5%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 33,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,576,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIG. HSBC upped their price target on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

