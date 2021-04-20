Centaur One Day Volume Reaches $997,589.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $997,589.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

