Centene (CNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

