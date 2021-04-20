Centric Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 45% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00042548 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,306,409,322 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

