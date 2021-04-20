Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.31. 2,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,395,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,376,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100,159 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

