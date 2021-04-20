Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Century Casinos worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 85,536 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Century Casinos stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

