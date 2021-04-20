Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

CERC opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerecor will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cerecor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

