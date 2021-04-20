Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target Raised to GBX 575

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Shares of CER opened at GBX 577.50 ($7.55) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 444.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 389.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66. Cerillion has a 12-month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 579 ($7.56).

In other news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total value of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.