Cerillion (LON:CER) PT Raised to GBX 575

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

LON:CER opened at GBX 577.50 ($7.55) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 444.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 389.35. The company has a market cap of £170.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 579 ($7.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total value of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

