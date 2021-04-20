CertiK (CTK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.18 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $85.28 million and $12.18 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00004156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00274633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.13 or 0.00932682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.95 or 0.00648491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,537.73 or 0.99781361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 101,921,271 coins and its circulating supply is 36,861,242 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

