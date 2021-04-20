CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.90 Million

Brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $23.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the highest is $24.00 million. CEVA reported sales of $23.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $106.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.46 million to $107.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $119.32 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $122.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of CEVA opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,601.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

In related news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 20.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in CEVA during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CEVA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

