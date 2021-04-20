CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Down to $58.33

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.33, but opened at $55.92. CEVA shares last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 108 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEVA. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Get CEVA alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,601.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $399,261.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.