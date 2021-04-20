CHADS VC (CHADS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,032.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $3.70 million and $24,032.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,371,272 coins and its circulating supply is 47,275,932 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

