Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $24.64 million and $5.13 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00003715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00092604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.51 or 0.00652994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,722,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

